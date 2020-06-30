COVID-19: Total number of cases in Armenia reaches 25,542

415 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,542, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: 751 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 14,048.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 443.

The number of active cases stands at 10,904.

4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 147.

So far, 111,844 people have passed COVID-19 testing.