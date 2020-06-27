662 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,909 the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: 762 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 12,911.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 420.

The number of active cases stands at 10,445.

And two other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 133.