I am confident that Arayik Harutyunyan will serve his knowledge and experience of a state official for keeping the homeland unshakable.

May 21, 2020, 19:47 I am confident Arayik Harutyunyan will serve his knowledge and experience of state official for keeping the homeland unshakable. Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan said in his blessing remarks at the special session of the Artsakh Parliament dedicated to the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Artsakh.

"I am confident that you will be dedicated to it unconditionally. Like you defended your homeland at the age of 17, today you will continue the same dedicated mission from the highest position. Our prayer and wish for you is serve courageously, with joy, spread justice, honesty, strengthen kindness, move forward our people fearlessly, by justifying all dreams of our heroic people. We will always stand by you, " said Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.