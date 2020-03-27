A leading American specialist in infectious diseases warned that the outbreak of the coronavirus that the world is experiencing today may be cyclical, Voice of America reported.

March 27, 2020, 09:26 Voice of America: Coronavirus outbreak may become cyclical

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that cases of the virus are starting to appear in South Africa and other southern hemisphere countries where winter is coming.

According to Fauci, if a significant outbreak of coronavirus occurs in these regions, this will be a clear indication that the spread of the virus may become cyclical and that countries in the Northern Hemisphere should be prepared for the second cycle of the epidemic next year.