Artsakhpress

Russia has registered 14,185 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,236,593 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin corridor.
After the 1915 genocide of Western Armenians and the occupation of the historical cradle of the Armenian people, Turkey has been trying to do the same against the Eastern Armenians over the past one hundred years. All these anti-Armenian programs have always failed thanks to the organized fight of the Armenian people.
Belarus has updated the red list of countries.
US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Erdogan held a bilateral meeting on Monday following a meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels, Ahval news reported.
Reconstruction and repairing works continue in Shosh community of Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic.
Stepanakert Art School now operates in the building of the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center.
82 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,805, the ministry of healthcare reports.
After the war, all the residents of the Haghort community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned to the village.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will discuss regional affairs among many other issues during their upcoming meeting in Geneva. In particular, the two leaders will discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Middle East, Syria, Lebanon, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and the Korean Peninsula, Ukraine and Belarus, Assistant to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov told reporters, Vedomosti newspaper reports.
NATO member-countries should make up their mind regarding their policies towards Moscow, if they really do not want to be included in the lists of unfriendly states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her Telegram-channel, Tass informs.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on an official visit.
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, on Sunday issued a statement welcoming the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian prisoners and the handing over by Armenia of maps of Akna minefields.
The G7 nations have agreed to distribute globally more than a billion vaccines against the coronavirus between now and the end of 2022 in the hope of eradicating the pandemic, Boris Johnson announced on Sunday, according to Euronews.
Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), responded to a letter from President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia regarding the need for the immediate return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden had been preparing for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for 50 years.
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has welcomed the return of 15 Armenian prisoners of war.
Israel's parliament approved a new government on Sunday, ending the record 12-year tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister and swearing in a fragile, diverse coalition that has promised to break the country's political gridlock.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has congratulated the Russian people on their national holiday—Russia Day.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says NATO is ready to cooperate with Russia and offers to use the existing channels for cooperation, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day