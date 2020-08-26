Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG

Latest news

Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

Russia has registered 14,185 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,236,593 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin corridor.

Artsakh Parliament issued statement over the visit of Turkish President Erdogan to Shushi

After the 1915 genocide of Western Armenians and the occupation of the historical cradle of the Armenian people, Turkey has been trying to do the same against the Eastern Armenians over the past one hundred years. All these anti-Armenian programs have always failed thanks to the organized fight of the Armenian people.

COVID-19: Belarus eases entry restrictions for Armenian citizens

Belarus has updated the red list of countries.

The Armenian Genocide not discussed during the meeting between Biden, Erdogan

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Erdogan held a bilateral meeting on Monday following a meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels, Ahval news reported.

Reconstruction works continue in Shosh

Reconstruction and repairing works continue in Shosh community of Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic.

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Stepanakert Art School now operates in the building of the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center.

82 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

82 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,805, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Vacant apartments being renovated in Haghort for displaced families

After the war, all the residents of the Haghort community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned to the village.

Putin, Biden to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict during Geneva summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will discuss regional affairs among many other issues during their upcoming meeting in Geneva. In particular, the two leaders will discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Middle East, Syria, Lebanon, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and the Korean Peninsula, Ukraine and Belarus, Assistant to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov told reporters, Vedomosti newspaper reports.

NATO states must decide if they want to make friends in earnest - Zakharova

NATO member-countries should make up their mind regarding their policies towards Moscow, if they really do not want to be included in the lists of unfriendly states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her Telegram-channel, Tass informs.

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on an official visit.

Borrell: EU welcomes actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, on Sunday issued a statement welcoming the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian prisoners and the handing over by Armenia of maps of Akna minefields.

UK's Johnson confirms G7 to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of 2022

The G7 nations have agreed to distribute globally more than a billion vaccines against the coronavirus between now and the end of 2022 in the hope of eradicating the pandemic, Boris Johnson announced on Sunday, according to Euronews.

Red Cross chief responds to Armenia President’s letter

Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), responded to a letter from President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia regarding the need for the immediate return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan.

Biden has been preparing for meeting with Putin for 50 years, Psaki says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden had been preparing for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for 50 years.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomed The Return Of 15 Armenian Prisoners of War

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has welcomed the return of 15 Armenian prisoners of war.

Israel elects new prime minister

Israel's parliament approved a new government on Sunday, ending the record 12-year tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister and swearing in a fragile, diverse coalition that has promised to break the country's political gridlock.

Artsakh has always underscored Russia's invaluable place, role in our region. Arayik Harutyunyan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has congratulated the Russian people on their national holiday—Russia Day.

NATO Secretary-General affirms willingness for cooperation with Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says NATO is ready to cooperate with Russia and offers to use the existing channels for cooperation, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says
Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh
Artsakh Parliament issued statement over the visit of Turkish President Erdogan to Shushi
COVID-19: Belarus eases entry restrictions for Armenian citizens
The Armenian Genocide not discussed during the meeting between Biden, Erdogan
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Politics

Aliyev, Erdogan arrive in seized Armenian city of Shushi

All news from section

Artsakh Parliament issued statement over the visit of Turkish President Erdogan to Shushi

The Armenian Genocide not discussed during the meeting between Biden, Erdogan

Putin, Biden to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict during Geneva summit

Economy

World oil prices falling

All news from section

World oil prices falling

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

World oil prices going up

Society

Reconstruction works continue in Shosh

All news from section

82 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Vacant apartments being renovated in Haghort for displaced families

An event dedicated to the memory of Monte Melkonyan held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography

Military

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

All news from section

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Armenian serviceman appears in territory under Azerbaijani control due to fog

Culture

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

All news from section

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Sport

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

All news from section

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

All news from section

COVID-19: Belarus eases entry restrictions for Armenian citizens

NATO states must decide if they want to make friends in earnest - Zakharova

UK's Johnson confirms G7 to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of 2022

Most Read

month

week

day

Search