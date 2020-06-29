Free and Quality Еducation Issue Discussed in the National Assembly

June 29, оn the initiative of the «Free Homeland-UCA» faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic a meeting-discussion with the participation of representatives of all NA factions, Minister of Education, Science and Culture Lusine Gharakhanyan, officials of higher educational institutions operating in Artsakh and other interested persons took place.The meeting was chaired by Artur Harutyunyan, the Head of the "Free Motherland-UCA" faction of the Republic of Artsakh National Assembly, and Aram Harutyunyan, Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, press service of Artsakh NA stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of the key provisions of the Presidential election program - the issue of free and quality education, has been discussed. Minister Lusine Gharakhanyan presented the reimbursement of tuition fees, the concept of developing quality education and the work planned in that direction.

The participants nominated the Minister issues on compensation for tuition fees in secondary vocational education institutions, Free Education-Education Quality Interaction Effectiveness, control of evaluation mechanisms and other topics related to the issue. Suggestions have also been made.

The heads of educational institutions made speeches.

NA President Artur Tovmasyan also took part in the meeting.