On 29 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received permanent representative of the Artsakh Republic to the Middle East Garo Kebabjyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office stated.

June 29, 2020, 15:24 Artsakh government to provide assistance to Lebanese-Armenians

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State noted that Artsakh is closely following the developments in Lebanon related to the difficult socio-economic situation caused by the pandemic and is concerned about the state of Lebanese-Armenians. According to the republic's President, although economic problems have not bypassed Artsakh as well, the government of the Artsakh Republic, within the framework of its national responsibility, discusses the volume of assistance from its scarce resources to be provided to our sisters and brothers in Lebanon.

Karo Kebabjyan conveyed his appreciation to Arayik Harutyunyan for warm welcome and support underlining that it is a factual proof that the homeland is the most reliable place for Armenians around the world.

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, advisor to the AR President on Diaspora issues Azatouhi Simonyan partook in the meeting.