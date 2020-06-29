On 29 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan in connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers on the monument of missing in action freedom fighters, the Presidential Office stated.

June 29, 2020, 10:17 President Arayik Harutyunyan laid flowers on the monument of missing in action freedom fighters

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan partook in the event.