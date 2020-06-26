It is mandatory to wear a face covering in certain public places in Berlin, such as on transport. Now the Senate has voted to impose fines on those who refuse to wear them, The Local reports.

June 26, 2020, 17:06 Berlin to fine people who flout coronavirus face mask rules

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The local government voted on Tuesday June 23 to slap €50 fines on people who don't wear a face mask when it is mandatory to do so, such as when travelling on public transport or in shops.

The fines will range from €50 to €500, reported the Berliner Zeitung on Tuesday. The €500 fine would apply if someone repeatedly violated the obligation to wear masks.