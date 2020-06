Earthquake hit Georgia on Thursday, news.am reports, citing Sputnik-Georgia.

June 25, 2020, 12:18 Earthquake hits Georgia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, 3.1 magnitude tremors were recorded at 08:06 am Tbilisi time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the south of Georgia, two kilometers from the state border.