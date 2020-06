Georgia has recorded three COVID-19 new cases bringing the total number to 917, news.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to it, 776 patients have already recovered, while the death toll is 14.

A total of 2,678 people are in quarantine, and 260 patients are hospitalized.

Georgia confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 26.