COVID-19: Armenia records highest number of new cases in one day - 771

Armenia has recorded the highest number of the new cases of the novel coronavirus in one day – 771, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that 2,336 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

"The number of new cases fluctuates within the 30% of tests. In other words, in this sense the situation is not changing, but taking into account that the absolute number is very important in terms of ensuring the access to medical care, the situation is stable but tense. We have quite a good situation in terms of hospitalization. As of 09:00 today we have just 51 citizens who need to hospitalized to coronavirus hospitals, only two of them are at home, the other 49 are in other hospitals. In this sense the situation is good", the minister said.

He added that in terms of beds, there are several free beds in all intensive care units. Torosyan said the number of patients in serious and critical condition is also stable, fluctuates within 600, but more precisely – 502 patients are in serious condition and 113 in critical condition. 40 patients are switched to ventilators.