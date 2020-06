Turkey’s coronavirus death toll has reached 5,001, after 27 more people died in the previous 24 hours, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkey said had conducted 42,982 more tests in the space of 24 hours, taking the total so far to over 3 million, Koca said on Twitter.