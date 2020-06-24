US congressman calls on House Appropriations Committee to provide $1.5mn to Artsakh

During an online meeting of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee for the fiscal year 2021, Congressman Brad Sherman called for $1.5 million to be allocated to Artsakh, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sherman thanked the aforesaid committee for its support of Armenian-American relations, urging it to include $1.5 million in funding for projects in Artsakh. “I urge you to include $1.5 million for Artsakh demining and robust funding for regional rehabilitation services for survivors of landmine injuries, and language urging our continued efforts to help Nagorno-Karabakh deal with the problems of mines, health and education projects,” Sherman said, in particular.