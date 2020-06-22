Dubai will allow foreign visitors to enter from July 7, while foreigners with residency visas will be able to enter from Monday, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

June 22, 2020, 09:57 Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: It said those entering would have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus or would undergo tests on arrival at Dubai airports. Citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from June 23.