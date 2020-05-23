Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 6,000 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

As of 11am on Saturday, 374 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia, reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 6302.

62 people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2936.

3 patients died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 77. All of the latest fatalities had pre-existing health conditions, according to health authorities.

The number of active cases stands at 3257.