It is symbolic that I am assuming the post of the President of the Republic of Artsakh in historic Shushi, in this victorious month of May.

May 21, 2020, 20:02 ‘It’s time to put and achieve new dreams’, says Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: New President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said at the special session of the Artsakh Parliament, dedicated to his inauguration ceremony.

According to him, when 28 years ago Artsakh's self-defense forces were seizing the desired peak of Shushi, he and all the fighters had a dream of having a united and free homeland.

“With the support of all Armenians we have managed to achieve our dream.

Now it’s the time to put and achieve new dreams, bigger and incredible from one another. It’s now the time to dream and act on building a powerful homeland in military, economic and civilian terms, it’s now the time to dream and act for creating favorable and dignified living conditions for the people, it’s now the time to dream and act on implementing a great repatriation”, he said.