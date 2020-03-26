904 observers and 197 mass media representatives accredited at CEC

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The press service of the Central Electoral Commission informed that in total 37 mass media outlets with about 197 representatives have been accredited. 13 accredited media outlets with 74 representatives are local outlets.

Other 21 media outlets with about 114 representatives have been accredited from the Republic of Armenia. 3 international media outlets with 9 representatives have so far accredited. By the way, the accreditation process of the international media is still underway. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Artsakh has set a deadline for accreditation of local observers by March 21.