Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

March 25, 2020, 14:58 Armenian FM discusses prevention of coronavirus during phone talks with his Iranian counterpart

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian FM congratulated his Iranian counterpart on Novruz, conveying the solidarity and support of the Armenian people in the fight against coronavirus, MFA press service reported. Presenting the efforts of the Armenian government to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, the FM attached importance to the international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, especially the coordination of actions between the neighboring states.