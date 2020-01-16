State Department: Turkey has less time before introduction of US sanctions for S-400

The US does not set a specific timetable for imposing sanctions against Turkey due to the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia, however, Ankara has less and less time to resolve these differences with Washington, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, it would be a mistake to say that Turkey got away with the purchase of the S-400 from Russia, TASS reported. Sanctions have not been introduced yet, but US immediately expelled Turkey from the F-35 program, he noted. Russia earlier announced that it had concluded a deal with Turkey for the supply of S-400 worth $2.5 billion.

The US and NATO are actively opposing the acquisition of Russian air defense systems by Ankara. On July 17, 2019, the White House announced that Turkey’s decision made it impossible to continue its participation in the program for the creation of the fifth-generation F-35 American fighter-bombers. In addition, the law on countering America’s adversaries through sanctions adopted in the USA in 2017 provides for the application by the US government of restrictive measures against those states that enter into large contracts with Russia for the purchase of weapons and military equipment from it.