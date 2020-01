Catholicos Karekin II will serve a memorial service on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Baku pogrom on January 19th.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mass will be held at the St. Gayane monastery at 11:00, after the Sunday mass.