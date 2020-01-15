Russian Prime Minister Medvedev quits after Putin’s call for 'constitutional changes'

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned and said President Vladimir Putin will choose a new government, hours after the Kremlin leader called for a series of constitutional changes in his annual address, Bloomberg reported.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Armenian President’s Office stated.
Croatia notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a statement on the 30th anniversary of the anti-Armenian...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on January 13th to...
On 9 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to first President...
On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla...
Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. Former Prime Minister of Artsakh, leader of the Free Homeland party Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote this on Facebook.
World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.
According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic...
The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...
WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am...
The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...
The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...
Archaeologists have discovered a 2nd century aqueduct during excavations in Artashat, a town in the province of Ararat 30 km southeast of Yerevan.
The Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 30th anniversary...
Scientists analysing a meteorite have discovered the oldest material known to exist on Earth, BBC News...
The Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh, in cooperation with the...
In the village of Vank, near the Khachen River, a new artesian well has been drilled at a depth of 102...
The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has advised Armenia-registered airlines to avoid Iranian and...
UR Airlines has cancelled its scheduled January 12 Erbil-Yerevan roundtrip flight, the Civil Aviation...
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east of Akna, press service of Artsakh MFA stated.
On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...
Head of Department for Readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of...
On January 9, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a...
Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to...
The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...
On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
