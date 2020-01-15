Russian Prime Minister Medvedev quits after Putin’s call for 'constitutional changes'

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned and said President Vladimir Putin will choose a new government, hours after the Kremlin leader called for a series of constitutional changes in his annual address, Bloomberg reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Medvedev, who became premier in 2012 after stepping down as president to make way for Putin’s return to the Kremlin, will take up a new post as deputy chairman of the security council, the Kremlin said. He answers to Putin, who chairs the body as president. The surprise announcement came just hours after Putin made his annual state-of-the-nation address, pledging as he has in past years to boost living standards and economic growth.