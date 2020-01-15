Artsakhpress

Ukraine asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of plane crashed near Tehran

Ukraine asked Iran to transfer 'black boxes' of Ukraine plane crashed near Tehran law, news.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Office of the Prosecutor General's and the Security Service of Ukraine appealed to the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran with a request for legal assistance related to the transfer of flight recorders to the Ukrainian law enforcers from the Boeing 737 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, performing the Tehran-Kyiv flight PS752 and shot down by the Iranian military," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.
Ukraine wants to ensure proper decoding of flight recorders, the agency said.

     

Politics

Armenian-Serbian ties record progress: President Sarkissian meets with PM Brnabić in UAE

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Armenian President’s Office stated.

Croatia completes internal procedure to ratify Armenia-EU deal

Croatia notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the...

‘We will not allow new attempts to exterminate or deport Armenians’ – PM issues statement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a statement on the 30th anniversary of the anti-Armenian...

Armenia honors memory of Baku Pogrom victims

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on January 13th to...

Bako Sahakyan sent congratulatory letter to first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan

On 9 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to first President...

Armenia ambassador presents letter of credence to head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta

On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla...

Economy

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. Former Prime Minister of Artsakh, leader of the Free Homeland party Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote this on Facebook.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 1.6%

According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic...

World Bank publishes forecast of global economic growth

The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...

WTI oil prices rise after Iranian attacks on US bases

WTI oil prices rose on Wednesday by over 4% after Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq, news.am...

The annual volume of electricity generation will increase

The annual volume of electricity generation is expected to be 475 million kWh, exceeding last year's...

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geography of its free trade agreements with the third countries...

Society

Artsakh Ombudsman releases statement on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms

The Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of the Baku massacres of Armenians organized by Azerbaijan in January 1990.

Oldest material on Earth discovered

Scientists analysing a meteorite have discovered the oldest material known to exist on Earth, BBC News...

Improved trails will further the development of ecotourism in Artsakh

The Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh, in cooperation with the...

Artsakh's Vank village will be provided with 24-hour water supply

In the village of Vank, near the Khachen River, a new artesian well has been drilled at a depth of 102...

Armenia aviation regulator urges to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has advised Armenia-registered airlines to avoid Iranian and...

Iraqi airline cancels January 12 Erbil-Yerevan flight

UR Airlines has cancelled its scheduled January 12 Erbil-Yerevan roundtrip flight, the Civil Aviation...

Aram I proclaims 2020 Year of Armenians with Special Needs

His Holiness Aram I has proclaimed 2020 the Year of Armenians with Special Needs, the Catholicosate of...

Military

OSCE Mission will Conduct a Monitoring on the Border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east of Akna, press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...

Deputy chief of Armenian army's general staff pays inspection visit to military formation

Head of Department for Readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of...

Artsakh defense minister visits military unit

On January 9, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a...

Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire 130 times in one week

Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to...

Armenia army leadership holds consultation

The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to...

President Bako Sahakyan visits border troops

On 30 December President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the first line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...

Peace process on the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict was aimed at maintaining stability in the region. Masis Mayilian
Ukraine asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of plane crashed near Tehran
Artsakh Ombudsman releases statement on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms
OSCE Mission will Conduct a Monitoring on the Border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal

Iran air crash: New video shows that 2 missiles struck Ukrainian passenger plane

Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error'

Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs

