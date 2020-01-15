Ukraine asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of plane crashed near Tehran

Ukraine asked Iran to transfer 'black boxes' of Ukraine plane crashed near Tehran law, news.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Office of the Prosecutor General's and the Security Service of Ukraine appealed to the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran with a request for legal assistance related to the transfer of flight recorders to the Ukrainian law enforcers from the Boeing 737 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, performing the Tehran-Kyiv flight PS752 and shot down by the Iranian military," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

Ukraine wants to ensure proper decoding of flight recorders, the agency said.