Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Wednesday for the release of any unarmed and innocent people who were detained during protests against gasoline price hikes, after two weeks of violent clashes, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The unrest, which began on Nov. 15 after the government abruptly raised fuel prices by as much as 300%, spread to more than 100 cities and towns and turned political as young and working-class protesters demanded clerical leaders step down.

“Religious and Islamic clemency should be shown and those innocent people who protested against petrol price hikes and were not armed ... should be released,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Iran’s clerical rulers have blamed “thugs” linked to its opponents in exile and the country’s main foreign foes - the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The aim of our enemies was to endanger the existence of the Islamic republic by igniting riots in Iran ... But America and the Zionist regime (Israel) lack political wisdom about Iran and Iranians,” said chief commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami in a televised speech.

Tehran has given no official death toll, but Amnesty International said on Monday it had documented the deaths of at least 208 protesters, making the disturbances the bloodiest since the 1979 uprising that swept Shi’ite clerics to power.

A lawmaker said last week that about 7,000 protesters had been arrested. The judiciary has rejected the figures.

The Intelligence Ministry said last week that at least eight people linked to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been arrested during the unrest, which was snuffed out last week by a security crackdown.

The struggle of ordinary Iranians to make ends meet has become harder since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Tehran’s nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have further crippled Iran’s oil-based economy.

“If America lifts the sanctions, we are ready to talk and negotiate, even at the level of heads of the 5+1 countries (major powers),” Rouhani said.

In reaction to Washington’s “maximum pressure”, Iran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments and has warned of further distancing from the pact if Europeans fail to shield Tehran’s economy from U.S. penalties.

Washington has ruled out lifting sanctions unless Iran further curbs its nuclear work, ends its ballistic missile programme and its regional proxy wars.


     

Politics

Nikol Pashinyan is leaving for St. Petersburg

The delegation headed by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 20, to participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, and the informal summit of the CIS countries.

Economy

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards ("Wonderful" variety of pomegranate) in the territory of Araksavan settlement, Artsakh Republic.

Society

Bronze Age royal tombs unearthed in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered two royal tombs in Greece containing jewellery and artefacts dating back more than 3,000 years.

Military

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting the town of Koti and the Koti-Noyemberyan highway in the north-eastern region of Tavush, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said in a post on Facebook.

Analytical

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

For the first time since the Genocide of 1915, the US Senate adopted a Resolution unanimously on December...

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Sen. Graham shows his true colors in phone call with fake Turkish minister

Interview

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Lars Patrick Berg says he is not concerned about the warnings of...

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

Artsakhpress offers congratulations to 100-year-old Armenpress

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Sport

Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

International

New York health department to add third gender category to city death certificates

