The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.94/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.64 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

June 26, 2020, 15:19 Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 540.69 (up by AMD 0.33), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 596.98 (down by AMD 1.90), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.95 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 271.62, AMD 27,217.27 and AMD 12,349.3, respectively.