At his meeting with representatives of the Armenian communities of Munich and neighboring regions in Germany on Sunday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented details of his talk with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Munich, in which the Chancellor of Germany also participated,news.am informs.

February 19, 2024, 09:22 What agreements reached with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev? Armenia’s Pashinyan presents details from their Munich meeting

FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In fact, there was an important matter on the table, which was that the [Armenian and Azerbaijani] parties reaffirm the previously reached agreements that were reached during the quadrilateral meeting in Prague and during the Brussels meeting. And, in fact, if we recap, the main record was that the parties adhere to those agreements. An agreement was reached that the [Armenian and Azerbaijani] ministers of foreign affairs will meet in the near future, after which a meeting on border delimitation matters will also take place. In general, if the agreements reached are kept, the implementation of the agreements will help reduce border tension. I say again: if the agreements are kept. From our side, of course, we [i.e. Armenia] are determined to adhere to those agreements," Pashinyan said.