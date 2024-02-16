Ombudsman insists on Artsakh people's right to collective repatriation

Republic of Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan insists on the displaced Artsakh people’s right to collective repatriation.

FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Some international actors are interested in the return of individuals to their homes in an effort to save their face. The Artsakh people’s demand isn't about providing for the return of individuals because it would amount to giving up our rights to Artsakh. According to my information, there are currently some 20-21 Armenians living in Artsakh who have lost their identity. Their living conditions are well known and we cannot say that they live in dignity as Armenians,” he told a news conference in Yerevan on Thursday, Panorama.am reports.

Stepanyan reiterated that the people of Artsakh demand efforts to ensure the exercise of their right to collective repatriation.

He blamed the international community for failure to stop the ethnic cleaning in Artsakh carried out by Azerbaijan in September 2023.

"Russia, the U.S. and the UN Security Council have all failed. Face-saving refers to all those actors who have their share of responsibility," the ombudsman said.