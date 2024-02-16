Artsakhpress

Ombudsman insists on Artsakh people's right to collective repatriation

Republic of Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan insists on the displaced Artsakh people’s right to collective repatriation.

FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Some international actors are interested in the return of individuals to their homes in an effort to save their face. The Artsakh people’s demand isn't about providing for the return of individuals because it would amount to giving up our rights to Artsakh. According to my information, there are currently some 20-21 Armenians living in Artsakh who have lost their identity. Their living conditions are well known and we cannot say that they live in dignity as Armenians,” he told a news conference in Yerevan on Thursday, Panorama.am reports.

Stepanyan reiterated that the people of Artsakh demand efforts to ensure the exercise of their right to collective repatriation.

He blamed the international community for failure to stop the ethnic cleaning in Artsakh carried out by Azerbaijan in September 2023.

"Russia, the U.S. and the UN Security Council have all failed. Face-saving refers to all those actors who have their share of responsibility," the ombudsman said.


     

Armenian Prime Minister to participate in Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the 2024 Munich Security Conference, his office said Friday.

Ruling force MP: Armenia reaffirms commitment to resume talks with Azerbaijan through EU mediation

Armenia reaffirms its commitment to resume negotiations with Azerbaijan through the mediation of the European Union (EU). Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction, stated this during Friday’s press briefings at the National Assembly of Armenia.

U.S. Embassy offers condolences over deadly explosion in Yerevan

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has expressed condolence over the deadly explosion in Yerevan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan border demarcation commissions to hold meeting today

The sixth meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will be held on January 31 on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan meets with visiting IPU Secretary-General

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with the visiting Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong.

Appellate court in Baku upholds Ruben Vardanyan's detention

The Baku Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the pre-trial detention of Ruben Vardanyan, Azerbaijani media have informed about this.

Armenian Prime Minister meets with Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

Deposit portfolio in Armenian banking system has reached record high – PM says at Central Bank

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Central Bank to participate in a New Year and Christmas reception.

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

EU increases humanitarian aid to displaced Karabakh Armenians with €5.5 million

Today, the European Commission is allocating an additional €5.5 million in humanitarian aid to support the Armenians displaced from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a press release.

Cases of vandalism reported in Azeri-occupied Stepanakert

The Azerbaijani state policy of appropriation and destruction of Armenian historical and cultural heritage continues to grow exponentially in occupied Artsakh, Cultural Ombudsman of Hayk Hovik Avanesov warns.

Red Cross: 660 contacts made last year between Armenians detained in Azerbaijan and their relatives

In 2023, 660 oral, video, written messages, and phone calls were exchanged between the Armenians detained in Azerbaijan in relation to the conflict escalations and their relatives. This is noted in a statement on X, former Twitter, by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia office.

Armenia PM: We have set task to build new nuclear plant

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the Armenian government made a change in one of its decisions whereby, according to Khachatur Khachikyan, the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Nuclear Safety Regulation of Armenia, it is planned to make the specialists of the nuclear safety department, the radiation safety department, and the technical division of the Committee from the civil service to specialists performing civil work, news.am informs.

Armenian Church honors St. Vartan and his companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Warrior and Companions on Thursday 8 February, Qahana.am reports.

29 babies born into displaced Artsakh families in Yerevan last week

A total of 1902 babies, including 962 boys and 840 girls, were born in Yerevan last week, Davit Karapetyan, the acting head of the Yerevan Municipality Health Department, revealed on Monday, Panorama.am reports.

Armenia defense minister heads to Kazakhstan on official visit

A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, on Tuesday left for Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of the Kazakh defense minister.

Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Ambassador discuss cooperation and regional security

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien to discuss defense cooperation, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Serviceman found dead at combat outpost

An Armenian contract serviceman was found dead of a gunshot wound at a combat outpost early on Tuesday morning.

55 Armenians still held captive but Azerbaijan acknowledges only 23 – says law enforcement official

55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them, a senior law enforcement official has said.

2023 Azerbaijani attack in Karabakh killed 223 people, including 5 children – says law enforcement official

223 people, including 5 children, were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the 19-20 September 2023 Azerbaijani attack, Argishti Kyaramyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, announced this in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian POWs

31 servicemen of the Republic of Armenia who were taken captive in 2020-2023, and 1 serviceman who was taken captive in Nagorno-Karabakh in September, have been released from Azerbaijani captivity and are now back in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday afternoon.

Swap of Armenian, Azeri prisoners expected today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to exchange prisoners on Wednesday 13 December, the news agency Turan reported, citing its sources.

EU increases humanitarian aid to displaced Karabakh Armenians with €5.5 million
Aleksanyan enters semi-finals at European wrestling championships
Armenian has 4 dead, 1 wounded in Azerbaijan shooting
“Crossroads of Peace”: no peace, no crossroads

On October 26, within the framework of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Nikol Pashinyan presented the project “Crossroads of Peace”. According to him, unblocking communications in the region will not only lead to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, but will also turn Armenia into a crossroads of infrastructure projects.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's interview with British The Telegraph

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to British journalist Roland Oliphant of The Telegraph.

Principles agreed upon between Armenia and Azerbaijan until present should not be changed, says Javier Colomina

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

Hoping to find the lost. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Masis ARS provides aid to 292 forcibly displaced families from Artsakh
Happy birthday, Hero... (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Artsakh displaced family tries re-finding itself. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Armenia focused on preservation of NK cultural heritage, says Deputy FM

Armenia's Haghartsin Monastery becomes target of Azerbaijani falsification

Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Artsakh’s Haterk village

Armenian drama Amerikatsi by Michael Goorjian shortlisted for 96th Oscars

Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan wins gold at IWF World Junior Championships

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Jerusalem Armenian community representatives, Armenian Patriarch, clergy go to ‘Cows’ Garden’ due to situation

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

CIS chief says presidential election in Azerbaijan was competitive

EU envoy denied entry into Abkhazia

Erdogan signs off on Sweden's NATO membership

Future prospects of prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine unclear so far — Kremlin

