Armenia’s Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan has advanced to the semi-finals at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships after defeating 8:3 his Dutch opponent Tyrone Sterkenburg in the 97kg division.

February 13, 2024, 16:56 Aleksanyan enters semi-finals at European wrestling championships

FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aleksanyan earlier defeated Turkey’s Beytullah Kayisdag 9:1 in his first bout at the event.