4 Armenian soldiers were killed and another was wounded in the February 13 Azerbaijani gunfire attack at an Armenian position in Syunik province.

February 13, 2024, 12:20

FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The 1 wounded soldier is currently in non-life-threatening condition, the defense ministry said.

The Azeri forces opened fire at the Armenian post near Nerkin Hand in Syunik in the early morning of February 13.