The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Monday met with the chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe, France), the foreign ministry said.

February 13, 2024, 12:03 Ararat Mirzoyan, Nathalie Loiseau underscore curbing territorial ambitions towards Armenia

FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenia-European Union (EU) partnership agenda were discussed, in the promotion of which the EU legislative body has its own role, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. In this context, a reference was made to the prospects of deepening the partnership and the respective efforts being made by both sides. Regional issues in the South Caucasus were also discussed in detail.

Mirzoyan presented to his colleague of the European Parliament the vision of the Armenian side in overcoming the existing challenges, including with the support of international partners. The importance of curbing territorial aspirations towards Armenia, as well as unconditional respect for territorial integrity and the indivisibility of borders was emphasized. They reflected also on the principled approach shown by the European Parliament in difficult conditions for the people of Armenia and the Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to the documents adopted with clear assessments and messages.

In addition, FM Mirzoyan thanked Nathalie Loiseau for her significant contribution to promoting matters of key importance for Armenia and protecting humanitarian values, and awarded her with the Medal of Gratitude of Armenia.