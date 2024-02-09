Ruling force MP: Armenia reaffirms commitment to resume talks with Azerbaijan through EU mediation

Armenia reaffirms its commitment to resume negotiations with Azerbaijan through the mediation of the European Union (EU). Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction, stated this during Friday’s press briefings at the National Assembly of Armenia, news.am informs.

FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The MP noted, however, that at the moment there is no clarity regarding the possible resumption of these negotiations.

"Official Yerevan, naturally, is also in favor of the resumption of negotiations in these formats, as the establishment of peace in the region is Armenia's priority," said Hovhannisyan.

But the Armenian lawmaker added that he does not know how realistic it is at this phase to restore the format and the agreement of Azerbaijani president of Ilham Aliyev.