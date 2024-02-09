Red Cross: 660 contacts made last year between Armenians detained in Azerbaijan and their relatives

In 2023, 660 oral, video, written messages, and phone calls were exchanged between the Armenians detained in Azerbaijan in relation to the conflict escalations and their relatives. This is noted in a statement on X, former Twitter, by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia office.

FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We visited the detained individuals regularly and helped them maintain contact with families,” the statement added.

The official number of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians being held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku is 23. Former Artsakh presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, former Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan, National Assembly speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, former Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan and former deputy commander Davit Manukyan, as well as former Foreign Minister David Babayan are among them who continue to be imprisoned and in captivity in Azerbaijan on trumped-up charges.