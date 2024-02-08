Armenian Church honors St. Vartan and his companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Warrior and Companions on Thursday 8 February, Qahana.am reports.
The Armenian Apostolic Church marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Warrior and Companions on Thursday 8 February, Qahana.am reports.
U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has expressed condolence over the deadly explosion in Yerevan.
The sixth meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will be held on January 31 on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with the visiting Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong.
The Baku Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the pre-trial detention of Ruben Vardanyan, Azerbaijani media have informed about this.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of Republic Day.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Georgia to meet his counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, his office announced Friday.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Central Bank to participate in a New Year and Christmas reception.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
The Armenian Apostolic Church marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Warrior and Companions on Thursday 8 February, Qahana.am reports.
A total of 1902 babies, including 962 boys and 840 girls, were born in Yerevan last week, Davit Karapetyan, the acting head of the Yerevan Municipality Health Department, revealed on Monday, Panorama.am reports.
The authorities of Azerbaijan have extended the period of custody of Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Nagorno-Karabakh.His imprisonment was extended for four months.
Azerbaijani forces have destroyed a memorial honoring fallen war heroes in Hakaku, a village in the Hadrut region of Azerbaijani-occupied Artsakh, the Artsakh Monument Watch reports.
The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against the captured elderly Armenian man, Vagif Khachatryan, a former resident of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin issued a statement on Friday condemning the violence against the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the local Armenian community.
A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, on Tuesday left for Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of the Kazakh defense minister.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien to discuss defense cooperation, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
An Armenian contract serviceman was found dead of a gunshot wound at a combat outpost early on Tuesday morning.
55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them, a senior law enforcement official has said.
223 people, including 5 children, were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the 19-20 September 2023 Azerbaijani attack, Argishti Kyaramyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, announced this in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.
31 servicemen of the Republic of Armenia who were taken captive in 2020-2023, and 1 serviceman who was taken captive in Nagorno-Karabakh in September, have been released from Azerbaijani captivity and are now back in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday afternoon.
Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to exchange prisoners on Wednesday 13 December, the news agency Turan reported, citing its sources.
On October 26, within the framework of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Nikol Pashinyan presented the project “Crossroads of Peace”. According to him, unblocking communications in the region will not only lead to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, but will also turn Armenia into a crossroads of infrastructure projects.
NATO supports the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and insists that, at this stage, the principles agreed upon between the parties till the present moment should not be changed, Javier Colomina, the special representative of NATO in the South Caucasus, stated in an interview with "Armenpress" in Brussels.
month
week
day