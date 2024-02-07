Armenia FM meets with Permanent Court of Arbitration Secretary General

During his working visit to the Netherlands, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday met with Marcin Czepelak, the Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, the functioning of the PCA were discussed. Views were exchanged also on the possibilities of interaction between Armenia and international judicial bodies, including the PCA, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

In addition, the interlocutors touched upon the overall security situation in the South Caucasus, and the existing challenges.