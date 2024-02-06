U.S. Embassy offers condolences over deadly explosion in Yerevan

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has expressed condolence over the deadly explosion in Yerevan.

FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The explosion and the subsequent building collapse in Yerevan’s Erebuni district on Monday left two people dead and two others injured.

Two houses completely collapsed in the wake of the blast believed to be caused by gas leak.

“On behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, I wish to express our deepest condolences for the tragic loss that occurred as a result of the explosion and subsequent building collapse in Yerevan yesterday, and our hope for swift recovery to those injured,” Kvien said in a statement on Tuesday.