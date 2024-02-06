Azerbaijan removed cross from church in Artsakh's Martakert

Photos posted on Azerbaijani social media platforms show the cross of the Vankasar Church in Artsakh’s Martakert region is missing.

FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani propaganda machine falsely claims the church was originally the heritage of Caucasian Albania, Cultural Ombudsman of Hayk Hovik Avanesov warns.