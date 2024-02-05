29 babies born into displaced Artsakh families in Yerevan last week

A total of 1902 babies, including 962 boys and 840 girls, were born in Yerevan last week, Davit Karapetyan, the acting head of the Yerevan Municipality Health Department, revealed on Monday, Panorama.am reports.

FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at a meeting of the municipal council, he said three families welcomed their eight child, while the seventh and sixth children were born in four families.

In total, 29 children, including 14 boys and 15 girls, were born into the forcibly displaced families from Artsakh in Yerevan in the past week, Karapetyan noted.

Separately, the official said that two Artsakh doctors started new jobs at Yerevan’s medical facilities last week.