Artsakhpress

Politics

Artak Beglaryan, Gegham Stepanyan provide eyewitness accounts of Azerbaijani blockade at U.S. Congress briefing

Artsakh Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan and former State Minister Artak Beglaryan represented Artsakh people’s "inalienable rights, national interests, and democratic aspirations" at a Capitol Hill briefing featuring powerful remarks by Representatives Brad Sherman (D-CA) and James Costa (D-CA), and organized by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), the ANCA said in a press release.

FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are here to demand the right of safe return of Artsakh’s [NK] refugees to their homes, homes that in many cases have been occupied by their families for hundreds and hundreds of years,” the ANCA quoted Rep. Sherman as saying, who urged the enforcement of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan, sanctioning the Aliyev regime for the ethnic cleansing of NK. Citing Azeri President Aliyev’s escalating rhetoric falsely claiming Armenia’s capital Yerevan is Azerbaijani territory, Rep. Sherman urged the Biden Administration to provide defensive military weapons to Armenia, “to avoid the next tragedy, which is being planned in Baku.”  Rep. Sherman concluded his remarks, with a message to President Aliyev, who claims that his main enemies are the Armenians of the world. “Well, I have news for you, Mr. Aliyev. Your main enemies are every person in the world who believes in democracy, who believes in human rights, and who believes in justice.”

Condemning Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of NK, Rep. Costa noted, “We must do more” to provide US humanitarian assistance to Artsakh’s forcibly displaced population through the foreign aid supplemental currently under consideration.  “We must hold the Azerbaijan government responsible for not only the ethnic cleansing but the cultural genocide that they continue to attempt to implement as part of a systematic effort that has long been the history of Azerbaijan and their attitude toward the Armenian people and the culture and the religion.  The threats that Azerbaijan is now making toward Armenia, I believe, are serious and real, and therefore should be treated as such,” stated Rep. Costa.  He also called for concrete US action to secure the return of Artsakh leaders and Armenian POWs illegally held hostage by Azerbaijan.  “Artsakh’s rights were center stage this week in Washington, DC, as two of the Republic’s most eloquent voices – Artak Beglaryan and Gegham Stepanyan – made the case to U.S. legislators and international religious freedom leaders for the safe return of indigenous Armenians to their ancient homeland,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Today’s Congressional briefing was a great opportunity for legislators to hear first-hand about the Artsakh Genocide and also for them to consult among themselves about the concrete U.S. steps needed to restore this integral part of the Armenian homeland.”

During the briefing, Stepanyan and Beglaryan offered eyewitness accounts of the brutal realities of Azerbaijan’s ten-month blockade of Artsakh, which culminated in the September 2023 genocidal attack that forcibly emptied Artsakh of its indigenous Armenian population.  The Artsakh leaders shared the history of Azerbaijan’s premeditated attacks against Artsakh’s Armenians, which laid the foundation for the 2023 genocide.
Beglaryan and Stepanyan called for bold US and international leadership to hold Azerbaijan accountable for the Artsakh genocide, including via:

— Sanctions on Azerbaijan, building on Senate passage of S.3000, which enforce Section 907 restriction on U.S. military and security aid to Azerbaijan.  They also encouraged the application of Magnitsky sanctions on Aliyev government officials for war crimes and ethnic cleansing committed during the 2020 Azerbaijan-Turkey war against Armenia and Artsakh and subsequent genocidal aggression.

— US aid for NK’s forcibly displaced Armenian community, including housing and job placement assistance, until a secure mechanism can be put in place through international oversight and mediation with NK authorities to guarantee the safe return of forcibly displaced Armenians to their Artsakh homes.

— Expanded U.S. and international efforts to help secure the immediate release of Artsakh leaders captured in September 2023, and POWs illegally held by Azerbaijan since the 2020 Azerbaijan/Turkey attacks.

— Preservation of NK’s Armenian cultural and religious heritage already under threat of destruction by Azerbaijan.

Stepanyan and Beglaryan stressed that without international efforts to address the Artsakh people’s right to safe return and justice for the crimes committed, it will be impossible to establish sustainable peace in the region. They also emphasized that the systemic anti-Armenian hatred fomented by the Azerbaijani Government must be eradicated to ensure an enduring settlement of the conflict and regional stability.

The speakers underscored that enforcement of Section 907, via enactment of S. 3000, would represent a meaningful contribution to regional peace. They also touched on related initiatives, among them ANCA-backed resolutions pending in the U.S. House, H.R. 5686 and H.R.5683. These measures would hold Azerbaijan accountable for ethnic cleansing against NK’s indigenous Armenians, and help deter further military aggression against Armenia by providing foreign military financing (FMF) aid to Armenia. They also raised H.Res.735, requesting a report on Azerbaijan’s human rights practices under Section 502B of the Foreign Assistance Act; and H.Res.861, a bipartisan resolution introduced by Rep. Schiff calling on the United States to ensure the immediate release of Armenian POWs and other detained persons illegally held by Azerbaijan.

The ANCA is accompanying Beglaryan and Stepanyan as they represent Artsakh interests during two weeks of Washington DC meetings with elected officials, policymakers, and religious freedom advocates, as part of a 120,0000 Reasons coalition effort supported by the Tufenkian Foundation and the Philos Project.

Earlier this week, Stepanyan offered powerful remarks on Capitol Hill at an International Religious Freedom Summit-related forum calling for U.S. government and non-governmental organization leadership to provide for the secure return of Artsakh Armenians, protection of Artsakh’s Christian heritage, and sanctions against the Azerbaijani government.  Throughout the IRF Summit, they discussed the broad range of challenges and opportunities for international action to assist forcibly displaced Artsakh refugees.


     

Politics

U.S. Embassy offers condolences over deadly explosion in Yerevan

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has expressed condolence over the deadly explosion in Yerevan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan border demarcation commissions to hold meeting today

The sixth meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will be held on January 31 on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan meets with visiting IPU Secretary-General

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with the visiting Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong.

Appellate court in Baku upholds Ruben Vardanyan's detention

The Baku Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the pre-trial detention of Ruben Vardanyan, Azerbaijani media have informed about this.

Armenian Prime Minister meets with Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

Pashinyan congratulates India’s Modi on Republic Day

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of Republic Day.

Armenian PM to visit Georgia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Georgia to meet his counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, his office announced Friday.

Economy

Deposit portfolio in Armenian banking system has reached record high – PM says at Central Bank

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Central Bank to participate in a New Year and Christmas reception.

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Society

29 babies born into displaced Artsakh families in Yerevan last week

A total of 1902 babies, including 962 boys and 840 girls, were born in Yerevan last week, Davit Karapetyan, the acting head of the Yerevan Municipality Health Department, revealed on Monday, Panorama.am reports.

Azerbaijan extends Ruben Vardanyan’s jail term

The authorities of Azerbaijan have extended the period of custody of Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Nagorno-Karabakh.His imprisonment was extended for four months.

Azerbaijan destroys fallen heroes memorial in Artsakh village

Azerbaijani forces have destroyed a memorial honoring fallen war heroes in Hakaku, a village in the Hadrut region of Azerbaijani-occupied Artsakh, the Artsakh Monument Watch reports.

Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal

The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against the captured elderly Armenian man, Vagif Khachatryan, a former resident of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns violence against Jerusalem Armenian community

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin issued a statement on Friday condemning the violence against the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the local Armenian community.

The Christmas Miracle in Shirak Region - Ameriabank Santas Visited Children from Artsakh

On the eve of the Christmas holidays and further to its ongoing initiative to support Artsakh families sheltered in Shirak region, Ameriabank once again brought together partners around the idea of gifting Christmas Miracle for Artsakh children.

Military

Armenia defense minister heads to Kazakhstan on official visit

A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, on Tuesday left for Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of the Kazakh defense minister.

Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Ambassador discuss cooperation and regional security

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien to discuss defense cooperation, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Serviceman found dead at combat outpost

An Armenian contract serviceman was found dead of a gunshot wound at a combat outpost early on Tuesday morning.

55 Armenians still held captive but Azerbaijan acknowledges only 23 – says law enforcement official

55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them, a senior law enforcement official has said.

2023 Azerbaijani attack in Karabakh killed 223 people, including 5 children – says law enforcement official

223 people, including 5 children, were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the 19-20 September 2023 Azerbaijani attack, Argishti Kyaramyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, announced this in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian POWs

31 servicemen of the Republic of Armenia who were taken captive in 2020-2023, and 1 serviceman who was taken captive in Nagorno-Karabakh in September, have been released from Azerbaijani captivity and are now back in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday afternoon.

Swap of Armenian, Azeri prisoners expected today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to exchange prisoners on Wednesday 13 December, the news agency Turan reported, citing its sources.

Analytical

“Crossroads of Peace”: no peace, no crossroads

On October 26, within the framework of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Nikol Pashinyan presented the project “Crossroads of Peace”. According to him, unblocking communications in the region will not only lead to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, but will also turn Armenia into a crossroads of infrastructure projects.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Interview

Principles agreed upon between Armenia and Azerbaijan until present should not be changed, says Javier Colomina

NATO supports the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and insists that, at this stage, the principles agreed upon between the parties till the present moment should not be changed, Javier Colomina, the special representative of NATO in the South Caucasus, stated in an interview with "Armenpress" in Brussels.

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Photos

Videos

Culture

Armenia focused on preservation of NK cultural heritage, says Deputy FM

Armenia's Haghartsin Monastery becomes target of Azerbaijani falsification

Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Artsakh’s Haterk village

Armenian drama Amerikatsi by Michael Goorjian shortlisted for 96th Oscars

Sport

Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan wins gold at IWF World Junior Championships

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Diaspora

Jerusalem Armenian community representatives, Armenian Patriarch, clergy go to ‘Cows’ Garden’ due to situation

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

International

EU envoy denied entry into Abkhazia

Erdogan signs off on Sweden's NATO membership

Future prospects of prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine unclear so far — Kremlin

US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen

