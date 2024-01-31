Russia MFA spox: Tripartite agreements are non-alternative guarantee of peace in South Caucasus

You clearly worded that proposal which was addressed by Yerevan directly to the Azerbaijani side. It seems to me it should be asked to the Azerbaijani side as well.

JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, answering a reporter’s question as to how Russia assesses Armenia's proposal to sign a non-aggression pact by Azerbaijan, and to what extent this pact is equivalent to a peace treaty, news.am reports.

"If you are talking about our principled position, then we are sure that the guarantee of establishing stability and long-term peace in the South Caucasus is the implementation of the speedy restoration of the implementation of high-level tripartite agreements which were signed in 2020-2022. It is the roadmap that has no alternative for the reconciliation of Baku and Yerevan. It also includes the development of a peace treaty as well," said the official representative of the Russian MFA.