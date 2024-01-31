Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma, stated that the fact of Armenian ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh is beyond doubt, news.am reports, citing Gazeta.ru.

January 31, 2024, 10:05 Zatulin: Fact of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh is beyond doubt

JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At least in the sense that the entire [Armenian] population of Nagorno-Karabakh left their homes from the land that is their homeland," said Zatulin.

He emphasized that this Armenian ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Karabakh actually took place, "regardless of who says what in our world, in international organizations, etc."