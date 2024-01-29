Appellate court in Baku upholds Ruben Vardanyan's detention

The Baku Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the pre-trial detention of Ruben Vardanyan, Azerbaijani media have informed about this.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, a court of first instance in Baku extended the term of Vardanyan's pretrial detention by four months, but his attorney appealed that decision.

The appeal was examined at the Baku Court of Appeal, but it was denied, and the aforesaid decision of the court of first instance was considered justified.