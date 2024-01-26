Armenian Prime Minister meets with Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a readout, the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office said the two leaders discussed issues pertaining to the agenda of the January 26 session of the Armenia-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, as well as bilateral political and economic ties.

PM Pashinyan and PM Garibashvili “emphasized the strategic nature of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia and expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission will intensify bilateral partnership in all directions.”

The further development of trade-economic ties and issues concerning the implementation of joint projects in various directions were also discussed.

“Views were exchanged about ongoing processes in the region,” the PM’s office said, adding that the two leaders also highlighted the implementation of consistent steps in the direction of peace and stability.