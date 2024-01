January 24, 2024 10:41

Attorney: Arrested Artsakh officials’ photos are fragmentary, they can’t deny their torture in Azerbaijan

The photos of Artsakh officials kept in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku are fragmentary and cannot deny their torture and ill-treatment by Azerbaijan, International law expert and attorney Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with News.am and referring to the staged nature of the photos of arrested Artsakh military and political officials recently circulating on Azerbaijani social media.