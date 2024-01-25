Future prospects of prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine unclear so far — Kremlin

The future prospects of prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine are unclear so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS: When asked whether the swap has been put on hold by now, he said that "nothing can be said" regarding the future prospects of this process so far.

Speaking about the consequences of the elimination of Russia’s Il-76 military transport plane by the Ukrainian armed forces, Peskov said that "no one can tell how this will affect the prospects of the continuation of this process.

"But I should repeat that this is a process that should be held in absolute silence," he added.