Azerbaijan extends Ruben Vardanyan’s jail term

The authorities of Azerbaijan have extended the period of custody of Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Nagorno-Karabakh.His imprisonment was extended for four months.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative co-founder and former State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan was arrested by Azerbaijani authorities on September 27, 2023 while en route to Armenia together with tens of thousands of others amid the mass exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. He has been jailed in Azerbaijan since then on fabricated charges of terrorism financing and border trespassing.