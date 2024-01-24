Artsakhpress

Politics

Attorney: Arrested Artsakh officials’ photos are fragmentary, they can’t deny their torture in Azerbaijan

The photos of Artsakh officials kept in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku are fragmentary and cannot deny their torture and ill-treatment by Azerbaijan, International law expert and attorney Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with News.am and referring to the staged nature of the photos of arrested Artsakh military and political officials recently circulating on Azerbaijani social media.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS: Sahakyan emphasized that these photos do not reflect the real conditions in Azerbaijani prisons.

She, making a reference to the testimonies of the Armenian captives who were returned from Azerbaijan, said: "The repatriated captives have testified that they were taken out of their main places of detention, taken to well-furnished rooms, even photographed with the involvement of the Azerbaijani Human Rights Defender, simulated a conversation, after which they were returned to the main places of detention where the conditions of detention and treatment does not meet international standards at all."

According to Siranush Sahakyan, in this way, Azerbaijan falsifies evidence, which is already seen in international court proceedings.

Sahakyan said that the official number of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians being held in Baku is 23.

She noted that there are interstate processes, in which the cases of 2023 are included, and Armenia has entrusted the matter of both high-ranking Artsakh leaders and captives; it refers to the fourth complaint of Armenia v. Azerbaijan.

Sahakyan stressed that, unfortunately, the issue of captives is politicized.

In terms of the unconfirmed number of Armenians being held in Baku, Sahakyan said that their number is 80, there are facts about their being there, but it is still unknown whether they are alive or not.

And when asked whether the level of atrocities in Azerbaijan towards Armenians is decreasing, Sahakyan said: "We have not observed any decrease. Perhaps at the rhetorical level, they are attempting to demonstrate that the coexistence of Armenians and Azerbaijanis is possible. But when we analyze their actions, there is no decrease in intensity here. One of the best examples of this is the forced deportation [of Artsakh Armenians], and before that—also the blockade of Artsakh."


     

Dunja Mijatovic calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to focus on human rights during their peace talks

Presenting her annual activity report for 2023 at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, called for determined and collective efforts to regain lost ground and advance human rights, PACE informed.

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan on Monday

A meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the European Union (EU), with the participation of the foreign ministers of the 27 member states, will be held in Brussels on Monday.

Sergey Kopyrkin: Strategic interests of Russia, Armenia coincide

The strategic interests of the Russian Federation and Armenia coincide, the relations between the two countries continue to be allied, Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with RIA Novosti, news.am informs.

Armenian President meets with Iranian FM in Davos

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia said on X.

EU Council to expand civilian observation mission in Armenia

The Council of the EU has decided to expand its civilian observation mission in Armenia, the press service of the EU observation mission in Armenia said in a post on X.

U.S. anti-corruption coordinator travels to Armenia and Georgia

Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Richard Nephew will travel to Armenia and Georgia from January 15-18., the State Department reported.

Deposit portfolio in Armenian banking system has reached record high – PM says at Central Bank

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Central Bank to participate in a New Year and Christmas reception.

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Azerbaijan destroys fallen heroes memorial in Artsakh village

Azerbaijani forces have destroyed a memorial honoring fallen war heroes in Hakaku, a village in the Hadrut region of Azerbaijani-occupied Artsakh, the Artsakh Monument Watch reports.

Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal

The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against the captured elderly Armenian man, Vagif Khachatryan, a former resident of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns violence against Jerusalem Armenian community

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin issued a statement on Friday condemning the violence against the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the local Armenian community.

The Christmas Miracle in Shirak Region - Ameriabank Santas Visited Children from Artsakh

On the eve of the Christmas holidays and further to its ongoing initiative to support Artsakh families sheltered in Shirak region, Ameriabank once again brought together partners around the idea of gifting Christmas Miracle for Artsakh children.

218 people died, 120 were injured in Stepanakert fuel depot explosion in Artsakh

A total of 218 people had died and 120 others were injured as a result of the explosion at a fuel depot in Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed the Public Television, news.am informs.

CSTO Secretary General arrives in Armenia

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has arrived in Armenia.

Armenia defense minister heads to Kazakhstan on official visit

A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, on Tuesday left for Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of the Kazakh defense minister.

Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Ambassador discuss cooperation and regional security

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien to discuss defense cooperation, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Serviceman found dead at combat outpost

An Armenian contract serviceman was found dead of a gunshot wound at a combat outpost early on Tuesday morning.

55 Armenians still held captive but Azerbaijan acknowledges only 23 – says law enforcement official

55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them, a senior law enforcement official has said.

2023 Azerbaijani attack in Karabakh killed 223 people, including 5 children – says law enforcement official

223 people, including 5 children, were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the 19-20 September 2023 Azerbaijani attack, Argishti Kyaramyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, announced this in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian POWs

31 servicemen of the Republic of Armenia who were taken captive in 2020-2023, and 1 serviceman who was taken captive in Nagorno-Karabakh in September, have been released from Azerbaijani captivity and are now back in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday afternoon.

Swap of Armenian, Azeri prisoners expected today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to exchange prisoners on Wednesday 13 December, the news agency Turan reported, citing its sources.

“Crossroads of Peace”: no peace, no crossroads

On October 26, within the framework of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Nikol Pashinyan presented the project “Crossroads of Peace”. According to him, unblocking communications in the region will not only lead to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, but will also turn Armenia into a crossroads of infrastructure projects.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Hoping to find the lost. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Hoping to find the lost. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Masis ARS provides aid to 292 forcibly displaced families from Artsakh
Masis ARS provides aid to 292 forcibly displaced families from Artsakh
Happy birthday, Hero... (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Happy birthday, Hero... (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Artsakh displaced family tries re-finding itself. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Artsakh displaced family tries re-finding itself. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Artsakh’s Haterk village

Armenian drama Amerikatsi by Michael Goorjian shortlisted for 96th Oscars

Monument Watch: Azerbaijan propaganda machine circulates new theory

Azerbaijan turned Shushi cultural site into dumping ground

Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan wins gold at IWF World Junior Championships

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Jerusalem Armenian community representatives, Armenian Patriarch, clergy go to ‘Cows’ Garden’ due to situation

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen

Ron DeSantis ends U.S. presidential campaign, endorses Trump

European Parliament won't observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Netanyahu says Israel won't permanently occupy Gaza

