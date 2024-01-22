A meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the European Union (EU), with the participation of the foreign ministers of the 27 member states, will be held in Brussels on Monday.

January 22, 2024, 10:55 EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan on Monday

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS: The meeting will be chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The respective announcement from Brussels said that the Foreign Affairs Council will discuss Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Under current affairs, the Council will discuss Azerbaijan and Armenia,” it added.