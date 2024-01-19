The United States hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a durable peace treaty that recognizes each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

January 19, 2024, 11:39 U.S. hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign peace treaty recognizing each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS: “We welcome the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Miller said at a press briefing. “We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. We hope they will sign a durable peace treaty that recognizes such sovereignty and territorial integrity, the sooner the better. The parties have made significant progress over the past year, and we encourage them to maintain momentum building on past negotiations and conclude an agreement.”

Miller declined to give details about U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono’s meetings in Armenia last week.