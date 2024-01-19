Sergey Kopyrkin: Strategic interests of Russia, Armenia coincide

The strategic interests of the Russian Federation and Armenia coincide, the relations between the two countries continue to be allied, Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with RIA Novosti, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS: "I proceed from the fact, and not only me, but it is naturally the position of the leadership of the Russian Federation, that our relations continue to be allied in nature. You know, there are many things that connect us [i.e. Armenians and Russians] historically. It is unnecessary to mention what connects our peoples during centuries of history," Kopyrkin said.

According to him, in addition to this, Armenia and Russia today have a very broad practical agenda of mutual relations, and this agenda refers to the key aspects of the lives of the two countries and people.

"I am convinced that this is a solid foundation that gives a supply of strength to our relations. I am also sure that in terms of the main parameters, our strategic interests also objectively coincide; both ancient and modern history have proven this again. Therefore, I believe it is quite right that the Russian side clearly notes that our bilateral relations—despite all the problems, some misunderstandings, attempts by external players to create cracks between our relations, based on their opportunistic, geopolitical interests—maintain their allied, strategic nature," said the Russian envoy to Armenia.