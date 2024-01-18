EU Council to expand civilian observation mission in Armenia

The Council of the EU has decided to expand its civilian observation mission in Armenia, the press service of the EU observation mission in Armenia said in a post on X.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS: “Welcoming the EU Council decision on enlargement of EUMA. The increase in mission personnel underlines the EU’s commitment to peace and security in the region,” reads the post.

The decision published on the EU website states that the basic financial amount intended to cover the expenses related to the mission in the period from January 23, 2023 to February 19, 2025 will amount to 39 million 35 thousand euros.

In December, 2023, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc will increase the number of observers for its mission in Armenia (EUMA) to 209 from 138.